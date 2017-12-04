End of the Year Roundup – Celeb Weddings of 2017

Love was in the air this year in Hollywood!
Here are some of our favorite celebrity weddings of 2017!
What are yours?
1. Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian – The couple got engaged last year in December and tied the knot this November, just 11 weeks after welcoming their baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. She was born Sept. 1, just two years after they began dating in 2015.
2. Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause – Kevin might not be getting a real life on This Is Us but Justin Hartley, the actor that portrays him, definitely is. Hartley married Chrishnell in an intimate ceremony on October 28th. Many of his co-stars were in attendance.
3. Josh Peck & Paige O’Brien – The Drake and Josh star married longtime GF Paige during a ceremony in Malibu this July. His on-screen brother Drake apparenty wasn’t invited and called him out on social media. The two have since buried the hatchet. Grandfathered co-ster Josh Stamos was at the event, however.
4. Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel – The Victoria Secret model married the Snapchat CEO in an intimate ceremony at their Brentwood home this May. The two began dating back in 2015.
5. Gucci & Keyshia – The biggest wedding in the hip hop world took place on Oct. 17 when Gucci Mane wed Keyshia Ka’oir in Miami. The wedding cost roughly $1.7 million dollars. The two have been dating since 2010 and got engaged last November during an Atlanta Hawks game. ‘
6. Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham – The Arrow and Teen Wolf actor married the Four Seasons artistic director at the Palm Spring in November. Best of all? Kris Jenner officiated!
8. David Henrie & Maria Cahill – The Wizards of Waverly place actor wed his longtime girlfriend in an Old-Hollywood inspired wedding back in April. Many of his former co-stars from the Disney Channel show, including Selena Gomez, were in attendance.