End of the Year Roundup – Celeb Weddings of 2017

1. Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian – The couple got engaged last year in December and tied the knot this November, just 11 weeks after welcoming their baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. She was born Sept. 1, just two years after they began dating in 2015.

2. Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause – Kevin might not be getting a real life on This Is Us but Justin Hartley, the actor that portrays him, definitely is. Hartley married Chrishnell in an intimate ceremony on October 28th. Many of his co-stars were in attendance.

Look what we did! A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

3. Josh Peck & Paige O’Brien – The Drake and Josh star married longtime GF Paige during a ceremony in Malibu this July. His on-screen brother Drake apparenty wasn’t invited and called him out on social media. The two have since buried the hatchet. Grandfathered co-ster Josh Stamos was at the event, however.

Foreva eva, foreva eva? – Andre 3000 A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

4. Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel – The Victoria Secret model married the Snapchat CEO in an intimate ceremony at their Brentwood home this May. The two began dating back in 2015.

Such a magical day 😍❤️😍 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

5. Gucci & Keyshia – The biggest wedding in the hip hop world took place on Oct. 17 when Gucci Mane wed Keyshia Ka’oir in Miami. The wedding cost roughly $1.7 million dollars. The two have been dating since 2010 and got engaged last November during an Atlanta Hawks game. ‘

The Wopsters A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

6. Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham – The Arrow and Teen Wolf actor married the Four Seasons artistic director at the Palm Spring in November. Best of all? Kris Jenner officiated!

7. Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski – The actress and Sadoski, who are expecting her first child together, wed in a private ceremony back in March.

We're fostering this basket of kittens along with their momma until they're ready for their forever homes. There are a lot of kittens in the LA area who need the same care! @bfas_la supplies everything you need to keep them safe and you supply the love! We're so close to making LA a NO KILL city. A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT