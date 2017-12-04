Fans Think Selena Gomez Will Play Sabrina the Teengage Witch In Netflix’s “Riverdale” Spinoff

This would be the best news to kick 2018 off with.

Before the American Music Awards, Selena Gomez debuted icy blonde locks.

We all chocked it up to it being just the next phase in her life; recent breakup with The Weeknd, her new relationship with Justin Bieber and promotion for her upcoming new music.

But some fans think that the change is because of something much more magical.

In fact, they think Selena is going back to acting and will take on the role of Sabrina the Teenage Witch in the Riverdale supernatural spinoff, The Chilld Adventures of Sabrina.

Didn’t see that coming? We didn’t either but I guess, it might make a little sense.

Here are a few reasons why that’s a credible theory.

Selena Has Experience Playing a Witch — She was wizard-in-training Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place for 5 years. I’m sure she’s learned a spell or two. They Are Casting for the Role of Sabrina — Obviously. Selena Does Have a Relationship with Netflix — 13 Reasons Why which she executive produced is a huge hit for the streaming service! Riverdale Is No Doubt a HUGE hit at The CW — Thus it would be a good choice if Selena was to be planning a big return to acting Selena kind of sounds like Selena — There’s nothing more to this one. Sabrina is blonde — But I’m assuming a “darker” and more chilling version of the teenage witch would probably have icy locks.

Sadly, her rep has already shut down the idea by saying she will NOT be involved with the project.

“She has no involvement with the project,” Sel’s rep told Gossip Cop.

Maybe our reasons of why she should get on board will convince her otherwise?

I’m officially starting the “Selena for Sabrina” party.