Is Lindsay Lohan Dating “Korean Hulk” Je-Yong Ha?

If you take a look at Lindsay Lohan’s Instagram, it’s kind of like playing “where in the world is Lindsay Lohan?”

She’s a jetsetter, posting pictures from all over the world, most recently Dubai.

There’s no trace of any man on her timeline but some fans have pointed out that she appears all over Korean lifter Je-Yong Ha’s Insta page.

Je-Yong Ha is better known as the “Korean Hulk.” The name should be a dead giveaway as to why but in case it isn’t, he’s a superhuman being. (Not to mention VERY WEALTHY.)

With the big guys !!! Brachwarren and Martyn ford A post shared by Je-yong Ha (@koreanhulk) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:59am PST

42kg warm up !!! *^0^* 워밍업 무게인데, 실패 (?) 해버렸네 ㅋㅋㅋ A post shared by Je-yong Ha (@koreanhulk) on Oct 23, 2015 at 6:45pm PDT

Anyways, he first posted a picture with Lindsay on August 11th when they were presumably vacationing in Mykonons.

🍏🍊 @lindsaylohan A post shared by Je-yong Ha (@koreanhulk) on Aug 10, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

Mykonos fucks ibiza !!! @lindsaylohan A post shared by Je-yong Ha (@koreanhulk) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

He posted another video calling her a “Mykonos peacemaker:

Then another photo calling her “more beautiful than your day”:

Crazy night✌✌✌ @lindsaylohan More beautiful than ur day !!! A post shared by Je-yong Ha (@koreanhulk) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Another one with her back in Dubai:

Beautiful day !!! @lindsaylohan A post shared by Je-yong Ha (@koreanhulk) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

And than this sweet picture that was posted in October:

Always good✌ @lindsaylohan A post shared by Je-yong Ha (@koreanhulk) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

So are these two just really good friends? Or is this Lohan’s new bae?

Whatever it is, we’re just happy she found happiness and purpose!