Meet December’s Player of the Month – Chicago Wolves Left Wing, Brett Sterling!

The Wolves player that can speak English and Swedish, but gets us tongue-tied. Watch here to find out if Brett has dated anyone his teammate dated, has a tattoo he regrets, and how he made us Wild About The Wolves.

The Chicago Wolves are twenty six players with an average age of twenty five, standing six feet tall, representing six countries, and boasting close to one thousand games of NHL experience. We know what they’re like on the ice, but what are they like once the skates come off? Where do they like to vacation? Have they ever dated anyone that another teammate dated? Do they think we’re pretty? Each month, we’ll highlight a player to get answers to these and other very, very important questions. Get to know the players and find out why we’re Wild About the Wolves!