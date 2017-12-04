Tweeting & Snapchatting For The B96 Pepsi JingleBash?

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Jingle Bash, JingleBash

Will you be updating your Facebook and Twitter during the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash???  We want to make sure everyone is on the same page and using the correct hashtags and handles.

ALWAYS use #JINGLEBASH when talking about the concert.

Tweet any of the artists and our jocks and who knows, maybe you’re tweets will even show up on the big screen!!!

Handles to use:

@B96Chicago         

Also, add us on Snapchat @B96Chicago and take tons of pics with the #JingleBash filter!

Follow along with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for LIVE interviews, behind-the-scenes looks and more!

Can’t wait to see you all there!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live