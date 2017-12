No matter where you live, there are children in your community who are hungry.

13 million kids in the United States struggle with hunger.

1 in 6 kids in America doesn’t get the food they need every day. This takes a terrible toll on their health and development, and threatens their futures in profound ways.

It also drags down our nation’s economy by perpetuating the cycle of poverty.

Find out what you can do by taking the No Kid Hungry Pledge at NoKidHungry.org.