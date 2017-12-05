Photo: Kurt Iswarienko

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready for “Yeah!” part two?

Lil Jon and Usher, the dynamic duo responsible for that 2004 Grammy-winning smash are back in the studio together cooking up something brand new.

“7AM N THE STUDIO!,” Lil Jon shared on Instagram with a photo from the studio session, shouting out Usher, DJ Kronik and most interestingly, Skippy peanut butter, which was tagged in the post.

The rapper is also holding a big jar of the peanut butter in the photo, suggesting that perhaps they’re working on a new ad campaign. Time will tell. In the meantime, check out Lil John’s post below.

