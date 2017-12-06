Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want one of 2017’s biggest hit-makers to perform at their upcoming nuptials, they can score Cardi B for free.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper made the generous offer during a recent Capital FM interview with DJ Manny Norte in London.

She said that if given the chance, she’d happily perform at the wedding, and wouldn’t even think of charging for it.

“Why would you charge them?,” Cardi responded when asked if she’d do it. “It’s like, oh snap, have you performed for a future king?”