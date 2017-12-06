By Nikki
Photo: Mert & Marcus

Time magazine named “The Silence Breakers” — women who triggered a #MeToo national outcry over sexual harassment — as the 2017 “Person of the Year.”

The cover photo features  Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler and a woman whose face is obscured, intended to represent the women who haven’t yet come forward and a woman whose face is obscured, intended to represent the women who haven’t yet come forward. Read the full story HERE.

 

 

