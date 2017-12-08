The Electrical Safety Foundation International has good news for parents, grandparents, and caregivers.

You can protect your children from being among the nearly 7 children a day who are treated in hospitals for injuries associated with electrical outlets.

Childproofing your outlets is easy — and inexpensive — with the use of Tamper Resistant Outlets.

Visit the Electrical Safety Foundation International at http://www.electrical-safety.org for more electrical safety information and resources.