Filed Under:children, electrical outlets, electrocution, injuries, parents, safety, tamper resistant outlets

The Electrical Safety Foundation International has good news for parents, grandparents, and caregivers.

You can protect your children from being among the nearly 7 children a day who are treated in hospitals for injuries associated with electrical outlets.

Childproofing your outlets is easy — and inexpensive — with the use of Tamper Resistant Outlets.

Visit the Electrical Safety Foundation International at http://www.electrical-safety.org for more electrical safety information and resources. B96 Cares!

