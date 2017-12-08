Photo: Brett Davis / Stephen Smith / SIPA / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Nicki Minaj and Migos’ Quavo recently appeared together on “MotorSport” featuring Offset and Cardi B. Their collaborative energy continues on “She for Keeps,” from Quality Control’s compilation Control the Streets Volume 1.

Related: Migos Release ‘MotorSport’ Video Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

On the track, Quavo wonders if a girl he’s met is “for keeps” or just a passing fling. In her lyrically graphic verse, Nicki makes it clear that she’s the total package — definitely for keeps.

“Pull off in that GT with some Seagram’s Ginger Ale/ Tell that b—- I’m Oprah, she couldn’t even be Gail/ I’m Nicki, when will these girls ever see/ You will never be Nicki, and that’s the real key-key.”

Listen to the explicit track “She for Keeps” now at Radio.com.