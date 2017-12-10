The Beyhive buzzed it’s way to #1. Beyonce’s fans are strong and her duet with Ed Sheeran proved to be a ‘Perfect’ matchup.
20. How Long – Charlie Puth
19. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
18. Him And I – G-Eazy & Halsey
17. Lights Down Low – Max & Gnash
16. Rockstar, Post Malone
15. Good Old Days – Macklemore & Kesha
14. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future
13. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso
12. Wolves – Selena Gomez & Marshmello
11. Attention – Charlie Puth
10. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
9. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
8. Mi Gente – J Balvin
7. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 & SZA
6. New Rules – Due Lipa
5. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
4. Bad At Love – Halsey
3. Havana – Camila Cabello & Young Thug
2. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
- Perfect – Ed Sheeran & Beyonce