Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

The Beyhive buzzed it’s way to #1. Beyonce’s fans are strong and her duet with Ed Sheeran proved to be a ‘Perfect’ matchup.

Here's this week's countdown:

20. How Long – Charlie Puth

19. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

18. Him And I – G-Eazy & Halsey

17. Lights Down Low – Max & Gnash

16. Rockstar, Post Malone

15. Good Old Days – Macklemore & Kesha

14. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future

13. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso

12. Wolves – Selena Gomez & Marshmello

11. Attention – Charlie Puth

10. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

9. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

8. Mi Gente – J Balvin

7. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 & SZA

6. New Rules – Due Lipa

5. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

4. Bad At Love – Halsey

3. Havana – Camila Cabello & Young Thug

2. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift