By Nikki
Filed Under:20 COUNTDOWN: The Beyhive Is Buzzing Around This Week's Top Spot!, beehive is buzzing, beyonce fans, Click here to see the list of most popular songs in Chicago this week, dance music, Ed Sheeran, EDM, hip hop music, Pop Culture, pop life, pop music, rock music, sherries
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

The Beyhive buzzed it’s way to #1. Beyonce’s fans are strong and her duet with Ed Sheeran proved to be a ‘Perfect’ matchup.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. How Long – Charlie Puth

19. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

18. Him And I – G-Eazy & Halsey

17. Lights Down Low – Max & Gnash

16. Rockstar, Post Malone

15. Good Old Days – Macklemore & Kesha

14. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future

13. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso

12. Wolves – Selena Gomez & Marshmello

11. Attention – Charlie Puth

10. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

9. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

8. Mi Gente – J Balvin

7. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 & SZA

6. New Rules – Due Lipa

5. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

4. Bad At Love – Halsey

3. Havana – Camila Cabello & Young Thug

2. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

  1. Perfect – Ed Sheeran & Beyonce

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live