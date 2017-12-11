In the U.S., a child who dies before his or her 13th birthday is most likely a victim of a motor vehicle crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that children 12 and younger died in a passenger vehicle at a rate of nearly two a day.

Parents, make sure your child is in a car seat that is right for their age and size.

When you seat your child in the right car seat for their age and size, you help secure their future.

For more information, visit http://www.safercar.gov/therightseat