Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa USA

By Hayden Wright

The holidays are a time for gathering with friends, family, and — if you’re Lady Gaga — the Haus of Gaga. The Joanne singer and her creative team celebrated Christmas with an array of “naughty elf” costumes this weekend. Gaga’s sister dressed up as Mrs. Claus and the “Born This Way” hitmaker dubbed herself “Mistress Claus.”

Wearing long, pointy ears and a green bodysuit, Gaga merged the festive with the provocative. Her squad explored the theme in felt tree costumes, velvet capes and other campy fashions of the North Pole.

“We love you and wish you lots of cheers and no tears!” Gaga captioned the Instagram album. The singer is currently on tour promoting Joanne and preparing for the 2018 release of the film A Star Is Born. It was recently announced that Gaga would use her given name—Stefani Germanotta—in credits for the film.

Gaga wishes you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year, here:

