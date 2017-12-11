(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Simone Biles: Olympic champion and now an NFL cheerleader??
It all started during a Twitter exchange with the Houston Texans. It ended with an offer for Simone to become an honorary cheerleader. She took them up on it and over the weekend she was on the field performing with the team.
