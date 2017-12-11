Bullying has been going on forever but the way bullies go about is worse today then ever, especially with social media bullying to add to it. The effects of bullying can last a lifetime and completely the change the course of a child’s life. Sometimes it leads to a lifetime time of insecurity, depression and even suicide.

As a parent, it is heartbreaking to watch your child go through it. As a parent, if you are aware of your child being a bully and you do nothing about it, shame on you. As a child, if you bully another child, you will realize how awful you are some day. As a child, if you are being bullied…it gets better. I promise you.

After this boys mom put his video plea to bullies to stop online, it went viral. Celebs have come forward to support him and help him get through it. They even got #StandWithKeaton trending on twitter.

If you are being bullied, start speaking up and standing up for yourself. If you feel like no one cares or listens you can text the crisis line anytime day or night 741-741. You can also call 1-800-273-8255 The 8255 is ‘talk’ spelled out if that makes it easier to remember.