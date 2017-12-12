Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? Just ask Chance the Rapper.

Chance has shared a pair of cute video clips from the set of the legendary children’s show.

In the first clip, the rapper is seen hanging out with Oscar the Grouch, turning up the irony by stating, “Honestly, I’m just tired of people saying my music is trash,” as Oscar gives him some serious side-eye.

Chance vies for Dad of the Year status in the second video, which features a group of Sesame Street characters, including Elmo and the Cookie Monster, sharing a personalized message to his daughter, Kensli.

See both posts below.