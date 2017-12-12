Photo: Bobby Bruderle

By Scott T. Sterling

G-Eazy is ready to rap and roll across North America

Related: G-Eazy & Halsey are Ride-or-Die on ‘Him & I’

The rapper has revealed The Beautiful & Damned Tour, which launches Feb. 15 in Houston, TX. G-Eazy’s opening acts on the tour will be emerging artists Trippie Redd, Phora, and Anthony Russo.

The tour will be in support of the rapper’s new double-album, The Beautiful & Damned, due to arrive this Friday (Dec. 15).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on the same date (Dec. 15th) here.

Check out G-Eazy’s full itinerary below.

2/15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

2/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

2/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

2/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

2/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

2/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

2/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

2/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

3/1 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

3/3 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center

3/6 – Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

3/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

3/9 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

3/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

3/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

3/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

3/17 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

3/18 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

3/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Never miss a tour date from G-Eazy with Eventful.