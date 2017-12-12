Winter is here, which means more people will be out snowmobiling!

Snowmobiling is a great winter activity, and it’s important to stay safe on the trails. Make sure you return home safely by following just a few simple tips.

Remember, no person under 10 years of age may operate a snowmobile.

Age 10 years and less than 12 years of age may operate under a parent or guardian’s direct control.

Riding your snowmobile on train tracks is never a good idea.

Share the snow and respect other riders out there! B96 Cares!