By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under:Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Controversy surrounded Keaton Jones’ mother Kim Jones as photos and comments were released of impolite behavior and racial slurs on her behalf. Jones mother has spoken out saying these were fake accounts, read more here. The owner of Go Fund Me stated he will keep the account on hold and reminded donation donors this is about the kid, NOT the mother.

