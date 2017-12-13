By Showbiz Shelly
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Brooklyn Line-up Brewing is being shutdown by Beyonce. The brewery created a beer called Bïeryoncé  since 2016, but Bey is NOT having it and wants them to STOP because they’re using the exact pink lettering from her self-titled album. Will you grab a drink before it’s gone forever?

