Did you know that 31.3 percent of marijuana-using college students drove after using the drug, compared to 6.8 percent of college-aged alcohol users who drove after drinking.

Get caught driving high and you can kiss your license goodbye.

Not to mention some serious fines and even jail time.

High driving is impaired driving.

And it’s illegal.

Just like driving drunk.

