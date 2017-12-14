By Nikki
Filed Under:#GrinchSnatch, Chicago, Christmas Crime: Thieves Stealing Holiday Displays Off Front Yards, christmas lights display, Downers Grove, holiday inflatable lawn ornaments, home security, humboldt park, See how to protect yourself from a #GrinchSnatch of holiday displays here
chicago christmas lightschicago christmas lights

Thieves are stealing holiday inflatables and light displays right off front yards! We call this a #GrinchSnatch

One Christmas crime was caught on camera Tuesday morning in Humboldt Park. A neighbor who has ADT was able to see the entire thing go down.

This week someone stole all the decorations from 4 Downers Grove homes. A handful of other suburban homes have reported the same recently.

If you are going to spend a ton of money on decorations…make sure you foot the bill for security cameras as well! If you can get the censor kind with a loud alarm, even better!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live