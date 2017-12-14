chicago christmas lightschicago christmas lights
Thieves are stealing holiday inflatables and light displays right off front yards! We call this a #GrinchSnatch
One Christmas crime was caught on camera Tuesday morning in Humboldt Park. A neighbor who has ADT was able to see the entire thing go down.
This week someone stole all the decorations from 4 Downers Grove homes. A handful of other suburban homes have reported the same recently.
If you are going to spend a ton of money on decorations…make sure you foot the bill for security cameras as well! If you can get the censor kind with a loud alarm, even better!
