By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under:Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update
GLEE: Dr. Carl (guest star John Stamos) is confused about his role in "The Rocky Horror Glee Show" episode of GLEE airing Tuesday, Oct. 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Â©2010 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Adam Rose/FOX

John Stamos and his fiance are expecting their first child! Stamos said she told him he was getting old. Will this push them to get married ASAP?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live