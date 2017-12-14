GLEE: Dr. Carl (guest star John Stamos) is confused about his role in "The Rocky Horror Glee Show" episode of GLEE airing Tuesday, Oct. 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Â©2010 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Adam Rose/FOX
John Stamos and his fiance are expecting their first child! Stamos said she told him he was getting old. Will this push them to get married ASAP?
