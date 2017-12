Al-Anon members are people, just like you, who are worried about someone with a drinking problem.

Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking.

By sharing common experiences and applying the Al-Anon principles, families and friends of alcoholics can bring positive changes to their individual situations, whether or not the alcoholic admits the existence of a drinking problem or seeks help.