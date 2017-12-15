Photo: Pamela Littky

By Robyn Collins

Fall Out Boy just released a new remix of “Champion” featuring BTS’ RM (formerly Rap Monster).

“In ’94, the world started me and I’ve been driving, sometimes a man just can’t open his car, and ain’t gotta be somebody, be anybody, rather be anybody than live in a dead body,” the Korean star raps. “If you can’t see me then find a helicopter, in the night sky, shine like a star.”

It’s the latest stateside collaboration for the Korean boy band who have also worked with Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers and Steve Aoki. RM has also previously done tracks with Wale and Warren G.

Check out the remix of “Champion,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.