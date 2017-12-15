By Showbiz Shelly
Feb 26, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Taraji P. Henson on the red carpet during the 89th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Taraji P. Henson is FINALLY relationship official! She announced on a podcast she is dating ex-NFL player Kelvin Hayden who’s from Chicago.

