So here it is. The 2017 year wrap up of what was most intriguing and interesting for us. The list of top googled items of the year is below:

1. Hurricane Irma. It tore through the Caribbean, then hit Florida back in September.

2. Matt Lauer. Kind of amazing since he was only fired by NBC two weeks ago.

3. Tom Petty. He passed away back on October 2nd.

4. The Super Bowl.

5. The Las Vegas shooting.

6. The Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in August.

7. The solar eclipse.

8. Hurricane Harvey, which hit the Gulf Coast back in August.

9. Aaron Hernandez, the former Patriots player who went to jail for murder, then took his own life back in April.

10. Fidget spinners.

The top five searches WORLDWIDE were Hurricane Irma . . . the iPhone 8 . . . the iPhone X . . . Matt Lauer . . . and Prince Harry’s new fiancée, actress Meghan Markle.