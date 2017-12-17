Photo: Anthony Behar / Spia / USA Today

This week Ed Sheeran released a 3rd version of his song ‘Perfect’ with Italian Opera singer Andrea Bocelli. His second version with Beyonce is the most popular song in Chicago for the second week in a row.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Let You Down – NF

19. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

18. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

17. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash

16. Good ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha

15. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line

14. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

13. Rockstar – Post Malone

12. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey

11. Attention – Charlie Puth

10. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

9. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future

8. How Long – Charlie Puth

7. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello

6. Bad At Love – Halsey

5. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

4. Havana – Camila Cabello, Young Thug

3. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

2. New Rules – Due Lipa