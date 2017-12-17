By Nikki
Filed Under:andrea bocelli, b96 top 20 countdown, beehive is buzzing, beyonce fans, Click here to see the list of most popular songs in Chicago this week, dance music, Ed Sheeran, EDM, hip hop music, Pop Culture, pop life, pop music, rock music, sheerios
Photo: Anthony Behar / Spia / USA Today

This week Ed Sheeran released a 3rd version of his song ‘Perfect’ with Italian Opera singer Andrea Bocelli. His second version with Beyonce is the most popular song in Chicago for the second week in a row.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Let You Down – NF

19. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

18. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

17. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash

16. Good ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha

15. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line

14. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

13. Rockstar – Post Malone

12. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey

11. Attention – Charlie Puth

10. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

9. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future

8. How Long – Charlie Puth

7. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello

6. Bad At Love – Halsey

5. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

4. Havana – Camila Cabello, Young Thug

3. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

2. New Rules – Due Lipa

  1. Perfect – Ed Sheeran, Beyonce

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live