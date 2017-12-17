This week Ed Sheeran released a 3rd version of his song ‘Perfect’ with Italian Opera singer Andrea Bocelli. His second version with Beyonce is the most popular song in Chicago for the second week in a row.
20. Let You Down – NF
19. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
18. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
17. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash
16. Good ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha
15. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line
14. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
13. Rockstar – Post Malone
12. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey
11. Attention – Charlie Puth
10. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato
9. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future
8. How Long – Charlie Puth
7. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello
6. Bad At Love – Halsey
5. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
4. Havana – Camila Cabello, Young Thug
3. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA
2. New Rules – Due Lipa
- Perfect – Ed Sheeran, Beyonce