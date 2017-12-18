Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias arrives at the shooting of his latest music video in Havana, Cuba, 10 January 2017. Iglesias is shooting the music video of his song 'Subeme la radio' in the island, in which he sings with Cuban artist Descemer Bueno and the Puerto Rican duet 'Zion y Lenox'. (Photo by Ernesto Mastrascusa/EFE/Sipa USA)

What?! Who knew! Enrique Iglesias and his long-time girlfriend Anna Kournikova became parents this weekend!

According to TMZ, Anna gave birth to TWINS this past weekend in Miami!

This is the first children for both…and they kept their secret tight-lipped for 9 whole months!

Sources say that the babies are a boy and a girl. No names yet.

Congrats! Those are going to be some gorgeous and talented babies!