1 in 2 people with HIV have had the virus at least 3 years before diagnosis.

About 40% of new HIV infections come from people who don’t know they have HIV.

7 in 10 people at high risk for HIV who weren’t tested last year saw a healthcare provider during that year.

It is important for everyone to know their HIV status.

Healthcare providers can diagnose HIV sooner if they test more people and test people at high risk more often.