What a lineup!!!

If you don’t have any New Year’s Eve plans, don’t worry, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve will have you entertained all night long!

As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest will host the 46th New Years Eve special for the 12th year in a row.

He will be joined by Jenny McCarthy who will once again provide onsite commentary from within the crowd.

Ciara will be replacing Fergie as the West Coast host, while Lucy Hale will be hosting from New Orleans!

So excited to be back in New Orleans this year to host the #NOLAxRockinEve celebration on @NYRE! ✨ Watch live on 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC! #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/5EXhM67W4A — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) December 13, 2017

But really, we’re most excited for the star-studded lineup.

The artists coming together to perform on this epic night have all made a major mark on the music industry in 2017.

BTS, the most tweeted artist of 2017, will take the stage!

#ARMYs! We’re honored to celebrate this amazing year and ring in 2018 by performing on @NYRE! Watch 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. #BTSxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/uOLHPR5Daw — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 12, 2017

Alesso will join Hailee Steinfeld, Watt and Florida Georgia Line for a performance of “Let Me Go.”

She's smart and strong and beautiful. 💖 @HaileeSteinfeld is performing from the Hollywood Party on #RockinEve! 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/HlVaJOFftT — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 14, 2017

G-Eazy and GF Halsey will perform their romantic duet “Him and I.”

.@G_Eazy will be joining @halsey to perform from the Hollywood Party on #RockinEve! ✨ 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/ZrzrJNFCaW — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 14, 2017

Alessia Cara and Zedd are joining forces for their banger “Stay.”

Khalid and Marshmello, the dynamic duo you saw at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash, will perform “Silence.”

Charlie Puth will be coming to you live from the Hollywood Party!

My last performance of 2017 will be on the @NYRE Hollywood Party! Don’t miss it, 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC! #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/fYSu9tniKc — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 12, 2017

Florida Georgia Line will be hitting the stage a second time with Bebe Rexha for their country hit “Meant to Be.”

Performing Meant To Be on @NYRE!!! Thank you so much to the team for having me two years in a row. 😘 https://t.co/yTMHfTIFT0 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) December 14, 2017

Fitz and the Tantrums cannot wait to close out 2018 with Dick Clark.

We can’t wait to close out the year with a performance on @NYRE from the Hollywood Party!

Don’t miss it, 12/31 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/5UvKKNFmXr — Fitz & The Tantrums (@FitzAndTantrums) December 12, 2017

Kelly Clarkson had an incredible year with several singles and she’ll be performing at the Hollywood Party!

The one and only @kelly_clarkson will be performing from the Hollywood Party on #RockinEve! ⭐️ Join us 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/vGvCzjutoh — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 12, 2017

Shawn Mendes will also be celebrating in Hollywood:

Portugal the Man will perform their hit “Feel it Still” from Hollywood.

So pumped to watch @portugaltheman perform from the Hollywood Party on #RockinEve! 🤘 It all starts 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/VwnrhnUFfs — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 14, 2017

Imagine Dragons want you to feel the thunder in New Orleans!

FEEL THE THUNDER. ⛈ @Imaginedragons are performing on #RockinEve LIVE from New Orleans! Join us 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. #NOLAxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/gIOtydDVY9 — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 13, 2017

Walk the Moon will also be coming to your from New Orleans!

Shut up and join @WALKTHEMOONband performing LIVE from New Orleans on #RockinEve! 🎊 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC. #NOLAxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/u3zIbngqyt — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@NYRE) December 13, 2017

Camila Cabello will be heating up the chilly Times Square with her performances!

so excited to perform live from times square on @NYRE !!! tune in on 12/31 at 8/7c on ABC 🌟🌟🌟 #CamilaxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/ZCkAtHxMhe — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 9, 2017

She will be joined by Nick Jonas!

No place like New York to ring in the new year. See you on December 31st at 8/7c on abc! @nyre #rockineve pic.twitter.com/PiTrrkfW0g — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 8, 2017

So like I said, this will definitely be a party you DON’T WANT to miss!