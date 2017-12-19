What a lineup!!!
If you don’t have any New Year’s Eve plans, don’t worry, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve will have you entertained all night long!
As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest will host the 46th New Years Eve special for the 12th year in a row.
He will be joined by Jenny McCarthy who will once again provide onsite commentary from within the crowd.
Ciara will be replacing Fergie as the West Coast host, while Lucy Hale will be hosting from New Orleans!
But really, we’re most excited for the star-studded lineup.
The artists coming together to perform on this epic night have all made a major mark on the music industry in 2017.
BTS, the most tweeted artist of 2017, will take the stage!
Alesso will join Hailee Steinfeld, Watt and Florida Georgia Line for a performance of “Let Me Go.”
G-Eazy and GF Halsey will perform their romantic duet “Him and I.”
Alessia Cara and Zedd are joining forces for their banger “Stay.”
Khalid and Marshmello, the dynamic duo you saw at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash, will perform “Silence.”
Charlie Puth will be coming to you live from the Hollywood Party!
Florida Georgia Line will be hitting the stage a second time with Bebe Rexha for their country hit “Meant to Be.”
Fitz and the Tantrums cannot wait to close out 2018 with Dick Clark.
Kelly Clarkson had an incredible year with several singles and she’ll be performing at the Hollywood Party!
Shawn Mendes will also be celebrating in Hollywood:
Portugal the Man will perform their hit “Feel it Still” from Hollywood.
Imagine Dragons want you to feel the thunder in New Orleans!
Walk the Moon will also be coming to your from New Orleans!
Camila Cabello will be heating up the chilly Times Square with her performances!
She will be joined by Nick Jonas!
So like I said, this will definitely be a party you DON’T WANT to miss!