By Rebecca Ortiz
Love Dunkin Donuts Coffee? Love beer? Well, then you are going to SUPER love this! Check out the new Dunkin Coffee Beer!

Dunkin Donuts teamed up with Massachusetts-based Wormtown Brewery for “DDark Roasted Brew”!

This is the first ever beer made with Dunkin’s dark roasted coffee beans and it’s described as a”decadent stout-style beer with a full-roasted coffee flavor”.

Plus, to stick with the festiveness of this new drink, it’s being released this Thursday, December 21st (which is the date of the Winter Solstice).

Unfortunately, for us locals, this beer is served, “draft only”…and in Massachusetts where it was created.

Road trip anyone??

