By Rebecca Ortiz
So many celebrity babies this week…and Eva Longoria is the latest to add to that list!

Eva and her husband Jose Baston are expecting their first baby!

No word on when she’s due but it’s said she is having a boy!

This is the first baby for Eva (who married Jose last year). Jose has 4 children from a previous relationship.

Congrats!

