Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Gaga will announce a series of 36 shows at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo starting late 2018. Less stress of a touring show and she will earn about $400,000 per show.

To give her more time to get her show together and rehearse, the premiere of her movie A Star Is Born has been moved up to May 18 from September.

Since The Park Theater opened last December, Cher, Bruno Mars and Ricky Martin have all starred in rotating residencies there.