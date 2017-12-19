Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Have you ever imagined what it’s like to date when you are a huge celebrity?

Chances are, you aren’t going to find the love of your life at a grocery store, cafe or bar.

Most celebs can’t even walk into a grocery store without stirring up a hubbub.

So where do they meet people? Well, they swipe right just like you do.

Those who have always dreamt of finding their favorite celebrity on a dating app are in luck!

In an interview with Vulture, Eminem revealed that he’s actually on Tinder.

“Since my divorce, I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public,” he said. “Dating’s just not where I’m at lately.”

In addition to Tinder, the Detroit rapper also joked about using Grindr and going to strip clubs.

“What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me,” he revealed.

And while he hasn’t been able to find “the one” per say, he isn’t lonely.

“Am I lonely? No, I’m good. Thanks for asking though,” the rapper added.

We know he’s been keeping busy since he just dropped his ninth studio album Revival and his daughter is now an adult. (Click HERE if you want to feel old.)