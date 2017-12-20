Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

We might have to wait until 2019 for a new season of Stranger Things but a new convention will help fill the Hawkins void this summer.

Creation Entertainment, the organization behind many of the show conventions visiting Rosemont, announced that a Stranger Things convention titled “Stranger Con” is slated for June.

Several of the Netflix show’s stars including Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harringto) and Shannon Purser (the late Barb) will be in attendance at the at the Westin O’Hare Hotel on June 23-24!

More actors will reportedly be added soon.

Fans will be able to buy tickets for photo ops and autographs.

They can even attend a karoake party, trivia night and an ’80s-themed costume contest with cast members who have been to the Upside Down and back!

Early bird ticket prices begin at $359 for tickets with some premium options reaching to $699.

If you can dish out that much cash for the Stranger Things lover in your life, it would probably make a great X-Mas gift.

If not, regular general admission tickets, which will hopefully be a bit cheaper, will be available closer to the event!

Get all the info about at the Stranger Con website!

Hopefully no Demogorgon’s will make a surprise apperance!