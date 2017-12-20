Photo: Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
It might be the holiday season, but it looks like Drake is hard at work on new music.
Related: Hear Drake on New Trouble, Mike Will Made It Track ‘Bring it Back’
Drake has shared a new image from the recording studio, with the rapper seen in the booth laying down vocals. Drizzy then shared a photo of himself next to an audio board.
“Like never before” is the simple caption for the shot in the booth, which actually sounds a lot like a Drake album or song title. Time will reveal what exactly the 6 God is cooking up over the holiday season.
See the photos below.