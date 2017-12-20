Filed Under:white christmas
Credit: Dreamstime

A Christmas with snow? That’s a rarity in Chicago.

I can’t remember the last time that we’ve celebrated the holiday and it actually snowed… like the kind of snowfall you see in those romantic Hallmark movies. (Let me live, okay?)

However, this might be our year for a white Chicago Christmas.

According to the National Weather Service, the official definition of a White Christmas is any December 25 which has recorded 1″ or more of snow on the ground at 6 a.m. in the morning.

(My personal definition is snow at all, either before or during!)

The Chicago Tribune posted a a cool interactive map showing the chance of a white Christmas based on observations from 1981 to 2010.

While O’Hare has about a 37% chance of having a white Christmas, the question is, will it happen?

Current weather reports believe we’ll possible get some snow on Christmas Eve but Christmas Day is set to be breezy with sun.

Although WGN does report light snow for the week starting with the 22!

screen shot 2017 12 20 at 11 06 18 am Dreaming of a White Chicago Christmas? It Might Just Happen!

Still, I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed for a winter wonderland miracle!

 

 

