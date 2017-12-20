Khloe Kardashian attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, on May 15, 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

FINALLY — no more speculation!

Khloe Kardashian has OFFICIALLY confirmed the news that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together.

“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside a bump picture. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She continued, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this [quiet] but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ”

Rumors began circulating back in September and in October, sources confirmed that the couple were expecting a baby boy.

This will be the first child for Khloe; Thompson has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe has always been very vocal about wanting to have kids, especially when she was married to then-husband Lamar Odom.

We’re so glad that things have finally worked out for the youngest Kardashian and we wish them the best.