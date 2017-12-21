Filed Under:Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency is coming to an end on New Year’s Eve and while most of us cannot be there in person, we’ll be able to see one of her final performances on TV.

A snippet from her four-year “Britney: Piece of Me” residency from the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will air as part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” on ABC!

Spears will perform her hits “Toxic” and “Work B**ch.”

Seacrest and his co-host Jenny McCarthy will anchor the annual NYE celebrations from Times Square in New York.

Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale will host the New Orleans show while Ciara will be tuning in live from Hollywood!

Performers include Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexha, and more!

Back in 2015, Britney and Iggy Azalea performed a prerecorded version of “Pretty Girls” from Las Vegas that aired during the Billboard Music Awards.

Watch that performance to hold you over until Dec. 31st!

 

