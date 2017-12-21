Is there anything cuter than Gina Rodriguez salsa-ing around her home in LA and answering a lightning round of questions?

The answer is no.

The Jane the Virgin star dished about her love of kickboxing, her New Year’s resolutions, how many coffees she drinks a day and how she felt winning a Golden Globe.

She also took a moment to shout out her hometown “Chi-town,” adding that anyone who visits NEEDS to see the city from the top of the Sears Tower!

And yes, SHE STILL REFERS TO IT AS THE SEARS TOWER!

Boom.

Love you Gina!