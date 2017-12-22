The American Association of Orthodontists reports that nearly 13 percent of its member orthodontists are seeing patients who have tried do-it-yourself teeth straightening; some of those attempts have caused irreparable damage.

The methods and materials commonly used to attempt DIY teeth straightening include rubber bands, dental floss, fishing line, paper clips, biting on pencils, creating fake retainers and pushing teeth with fingers.

The best way to achieve that smile is by working with the most qualified healthcare professional: the orthodontist.

