No one is as excited for Christmas as the Biebs and he’s spreading his holiday joy to all of us via shirtless videos of himself decorating a tree and his pimped out Christmas car.

Seriously, your ride will never be as cool as Justin’s holiday Mercedes.

It has the Madagascar PENGUIN on it!

And Santa, polar bears, ornaments, Christmas trees… look, you get the point.

Now the question remains, was he blasting his 2011 holiday album Under the Mistletoe while driving around spreading cheer to all?

