(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA)

There’s no denying this relationship any longer!

Rumored couple Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin were spotted packing on the PDA while taking a stroll through a Toronto Christmas market.

THANK U SHAWN MENDES AND HAILEY BALDWIN FOR SAVING MY 2017 pic.twitter.com/HmEo9WaZPG — m (@gotbaldwin) December 22, 2017

They were also spotted giving off couple-vibes at Daniel Caesar’s concert at The Danforth Music Hall.

Eagle-eyed fans say that they were holding hands and cuddling up to each other!

Shawn Mendes e Hailey Baldwin em um show juntos em Toronto! pic.twitter.com/oiaTuqxPmR — Shawn Mendes Brasil (@ShawnMendesBRA) December 22, 2017

Since we’re going into Christmas week and Baldwin is in Mendes’ hometown, it is safe to say these two are getting pretty serious. Do you think she’s met the fam?

Eagle-eyed fans say that they were holding hands and cuddling up to each other!

Baldwin has been in the news lately because she supposedly caused now-again couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber to give couples therapy a try.

Reportedly, Sel is furious that Justin contacted Hailey to make amends over their breakup. Yes, they also dated.

We’ll never know the truth but it seems Hailey is a bit too preoccupied giving this “love” thing a try to care about some defunct love triangle.

SEE THE PICS TMZ TOOK HERE!