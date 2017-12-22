Jul 15 , 2016; Boca Raton, FL, USA; Shawn Mendes performs at Mizner Amphitheater. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

I guess this means the rumors are true! Bringing a girl home for the holidays seems pretty serious!

Shawn Mendes has been rumored to be dating Hailey Baldwin (an ex of Justin Bieber!) …and he brought to his family home (aka to meet the whole family) in Canada for the holidays!

See the pics here: Shawn and Hailey Being Romantic

Sooo sweet right?

Well let’s hope it stays that way!

You know how I mentioned that Hailey and the Biebs dated? Well apparently it ended badly and Justin reached out just to “clear things up” so it wouldn’t be awkward if they ran into each other…and sources say THAT is the reason that Jelena is in couples therapy! As in Selena lost her mind when Justin said he called Hailey! YIKES!