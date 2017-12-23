BEST birthday present ever…getting engaged!
Yesterday was Meghan Trainor’s 24th birthday, and her bf (now FIANCE) Daryl Sabara took her to look at Christmas decorations, and inside the tunnel he got down on one knee! Are you swooning yet?
This will do it then…
Of course, she said yes, and as they exited the tunnel Daryl had their family and good friends waiting at the other end to celebrate!
Check out the sweet video she posted on Insta to announce the news:
I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess 👸🏼💍😭💗 and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again ❤️
We are so happy for you Meghan! Congrats to you and Daryl!!!