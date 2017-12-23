Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Meghan Trainor poses in the photo room with her Grammy Award for Best New Artist during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

BEST birthday present ever…getting engaged!

Yesterday was Meghan Trainor’s 24th birthday, and her bf (now FIANCE) Daryl Sabara took her to look at Christmas decorations, and inside the tunnel he got down on one knee! Are you swooning yet?

This will do it then…

Of course, she said yes, and as they exited the tunnel Daryl had their family and good friends waiting at the other end to celebrate!

Check out the sweet video she posted on Insta to announce the news:

We are so happy for you Meghan! Congrats to you and Daryl!!!