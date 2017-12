Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Eminem has released the music video for “Walk On Water,” his collaborative track with Beyoncé.

The song is the lead single from the Detroit rapper’s recently released ninth studio album Revival. The visual features multiple clones of Slim Shady, banging away on typewriters. Queen Bey does not appear in the new clip.

Watch Em’s latest, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.