Many factors can cause bad breath, including underlying medical conditions, foods we eat, and our oral hygiene habits.

Here are some basic steps that can help you control bad breath:

-See your dentist. Stop in for an examination and a professional cleaning on a regular basis.

-Keep it clean. Keep up with your daily oral hygiene. Brush your teeth twice a day for 2 minutes with a fluoride-containing toothpaste and clean between your teeth once a day. Toothpastes that help fight oral odor also are available.

-Stop tobacco use. B96 Cares!

