(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Natalie's Orchid Island)
What’s better than partying it up on New Year’s Eve as you wait for the clock to strike midnight?
New Year’s Day hangover brunch.
I mean, it’s basically a HUGE jammy party and everyone is nursing a hangover by drinking bloodies and mimosas galore.
So we’ve put together a list of places offering up the liquid medication and sweet/savory meals to help coat your stomach and make sure you start 2018 by eating a friggin’ good meal.
Check out the best NYD Hangover Brunches in Chicago right HERE!
Comments
Lizzy BuczakLizzy’s passions have always included music, pop culture and Britney Spears… not necessarily in that order. Becoming a web producer for B96 is like a...More from Lizzy Buczak